21 October 2020

A happy event

Thanks to John Lawless and Bluegrass Today for the news that Wayne Taylor, mentioned in a BIB post of a week ago as an alumnus of the US Navy Band's 'Country Current' group, married his childhood sweetheart, Pamela Abee, in a small ceremony on 10 Oct. at their home in Maiden, NC.

We're sure that all those who saw and heard Wayne and his band Appaloosa during their tour in Ireland a year ago will want to congratulate and send best wishes to the happy couple.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 11:14 am   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a comment

<< Home