A happy event
Thanks to John Lawless and Bluegrass Today for the news that Wayne Taylor, mentioned in a BIB post of a week ago as an alumnus of the US Navy Band's 'Country Current' group, married his childhood sweetheart, Pamela Abee, in a small ceremony on 10 Oct. at their home in Maiden, NC.
We're sure that all those who saw and heard Wayne and his band Appaloosa during their tour in Ireland a year ago will want to congratulate and send best wishes to the happy couple.
Labels: Marriage, Tours, Visiting bands
