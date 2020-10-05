

The thing was very skilfully played, plumb in tune, and its constant repetition had a very hypnotic effect on me and apparently on the players... the tunes look little enough when committed to paper, but the way they were played produced a very curious and not un-beautiful effect.



That should strike a chord with old-time enthusiasts.



******** Phil Jamison, Hoedowns, reels, and frolics: roots and branches of southern Appalachian dance. University of Illinois Press, 2015. (Music in American Life)

Mike Yates, 'Cecil Sharp in America: collecting in the Appalachians' at http://www.mustrad.org.uk/articles/sharp.htm . 1999.

As a final tit-bit, here's an account he wrote in July 1917 of hearing the nephews of a Mrs, of Balsam, NC, play a fiddle-and-banjo duet: