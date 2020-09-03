Valerie June on Deering Live TONIGHT
Valerie June from Memphis, TN, will be the artist featured on 'Deering Live' on the Deering Banjos YouTube channel tonight (Thursday 3 September) at 6.00 p.m. (ET). Deering announce:
For those that aren't familiar with her music, definitely check her out! She has an amazing blend of soul, country, folk, blues, and world music. She also has an incredible positive energy about her that is truly palpable and will pick you up.
Two of her YouTube recordings with banjo are 'Rollin' and tumblin'' and 'Man done wrong'. A bright, cheerful version of Jimmy Martin's 'Drink up and go home' is on the Bluegrass Situation website.
