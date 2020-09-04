Online tuition and much more from Ken Perlman
Ken Perlman (below; USA), master of 'melodic clawhammer' and fingerstyle guitar, sends his latest newsletter; the headlines are as follows:
* Ken to offer online banjo 'clinics' *
* American Banjo Camp sponsors all-star concert online on Sunday evening, 12 Sept. *
* Ken's new book Appalachian fiddle tunes for clawhammer banjo recently published *
* Study clawhammer with Ken privately via Skype or Zoom *
More details on all these and on Ken's other publications, recordings, folklore work, and instruction are on his website. See also Pat Kelleher's review of Ken's new book on the BIB for 29 June.
