Dom Flemons tonight on Deering Live
Deering Banjos announce that Dom Flemons, 'the American Songster' (and also songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, music scholar, historian, and record collector), will be featured tonight in their 'Deering Live' series at 3.00 p.m. PT and 6.00 p.m. ET on the Deering YouTube channel. Dom has toured Ireland as a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops in 2008, and again as a solo artist in 2016.
His website credits him as an expert on banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones; the BIB suspects that dance and 'hambone' should be in there as well, and his talents have been widely recognised with honours and awards. Yes, that is a 4-string banjo in the picture. His bones 'duel' with Scott Miller can be seen here.
Labels: Black music, Media, Old-time, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home