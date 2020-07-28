Omagh 2020 headliners (if only...) on TV
Appalachian Road Show (USA), who would have been headliners at Omagh in May, are featured on Bluegrass Today. John Lawless reports on a recent TV appearance by the band, with three video clips (also on YouTube), showing their two high-energy performances and an interview with Barry Abernathy. The photo above comes from the band's Facebook, where 187 other photos taken on that occasion can be seen.
