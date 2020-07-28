28 July 2020

Omagh 2020 headliners (if only...) on TV


As a small but powerful taste of what we've missed through the loss of this year's festival season, the Appalachian Road Show (USA), who would have been headliners at Omagh in May, are featured on Bluegrass Today. John Lawless reports on a recent TV appearance by the band, with three video clips (also on YouTube), showing their two high-energy performances and an interview with Barry Abernathy. The photo above comes from the band's Facebook, where 187 other photos taken on that occasion can be seen.

Labels: , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 12:02 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a comment

<< Home