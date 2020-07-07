07 July 2020

Congratulations to the staff and contributors of Bluegrass Unlimited for the magazine continuing to appear despite this year's global crisis. The July 2020 issue may look slim, but all that's missing are (understandably) festival adverts and the personal appearance calendar; all other normal features are present and as good as ever.

The review section includes Cup O' Joe's album In the parting; Chris Goertzen's book American antebellum fiddling, which should clear up myths on tune origins; Aaron Jonah Lewis's album of Joe Morley compositions, The Mozart of the banjo (see the BIB for 24 May); and a Highlight Review rating for the latest Special Consensus album, Chicago Barn Dance, which (the reviewer concludes) 'presents one of bluegrass music’s most enduring bands at their big-shouldered peak'.
No Depression magazine lists the new albums by Jake Blount and Sarah Jarosz among its ten 'favourite roots music albums of 2020 (so far)'.

