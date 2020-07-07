Highlight Review for Special C. in July 2020 BU
July 2020 issue may look slim, but all that's missing are (understandably) festival adverts and the personal appearance calendar; all other normal features are present and as good as ever.
The review section includes Cup O' Joe's album In the parting; Chris Goertzen's book American antebellum fiddling, which should clear up myths on tune origins; Aaron Jonah Lewis's album of Joe Morley compositions, The Mozart of the banjo (see the BIB for 24 May); and a Highlight Review rating for the latest Special Consensus album, Chicago Barn Dance, which (the reviewer concludes) 'presents one of bluegrass music’s most enduring bands at their big-shouldered peak'.
*No Depression magazine lists the new albums by Jake Blount and Sarah Jarosz among its ten 'favourite roots music albums of 2020 (so far)'.
