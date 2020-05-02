Oldtime Central May newsletter
latest e-newsletter the editors of Oldtime Central (OTC) announce that they are back on track after the dislocations of the pandemic crisis prevented the issue of updates during April. Apart from this weekend's online old-time banjo festival (see the BIB for 30 April), new items published on OTC since the last newsletter are:
Bill Peterson on Midwest Fiddling Legend Dwight Lamb
Memories of Clyde
Elk River Blues: Fiddle Lesson with Dakota Karper
Ola Belle's Banjo: A Banjo Story with Cathy Fink
The OTC editors add:
We have also felt so proud to see how members of the old-time music community have been building each other up during this crisis, through giving words of encouragement and affirmation, hosting and participating in online festivals and workshops, donating to online concerts, and myriad other displays of support. We are continuing to look for ways to help facilitate that support and sense of solidarity. We are all in this together!
