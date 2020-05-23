'A folded flag' from Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers
Memorial Day in the USA. and to mark the occasion the award-winning Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers are releasing their latest single 'A folded flag' on Billy Blue Records. The song commemorates the custom of folding the flag that covered the coffin of a former member of the American forces, to be kept by their family. Joe Mullins's own family keeps the flag from the burial of his father, Paul 'Moon' Mullins, who served in the US army (1955-8).
The release is a live version that has previously been available only on the vinyl edition of the band's last album, For the record, and on the DVD Entertainers of the year. An exclusive live video will appear on Monday on the Bluegrass Situation website.
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers were headliners at Bluegrass Omagh 2019 last September. Don't forget that - as reported on the BIB two days ago - a Virtual Bluegrass Omagh 2020, featuring the artists who should have been live on stage at the Ulster American Folk Park this weekend, is being presented from 7.00 p.m. every evening during the weekend on the Folk Park's Facebook.
Labels: Commemoration, Media, Record companies, Recordings, Video, Visiting bands
