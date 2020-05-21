This weekend - Virtual Omagh 2020!
Marshall Wilborn (bass) and Gina Furtado (banjo), with
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers at Bluegrass Omagh 2019
Thanks to Richard Hurst of the Ulster American Folk Park at Omagh, Co. Tyrone, for this welcome announcement by the Folk Park on its Facebook:
In March, after careful consideration and monitoring of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we made the difficult decision to cancel our #BluegrassOmagh music festival scheduled to take place this weekend.
While we can’t host the festival on our site, we’re marking its 29th year with a special three-day music event online from 22–24 May as a tribute to fans and festival-goers.
Across the weekend, we’ll be bringing the best in bluegrass and old-time music straight to your home from our Facebook page. Tune in to hear performances from international bands and artists including Appalachian Road Show, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Jonathan Byrd, and Kristy Cox.
Stay tuned for more details throughout the week and buckle up for a Bluegrass Omagh experience like never before.
Virtual concerts will be broadcast on the Park's Facebook each evening from 7.00 p.m. on Friday 22, Saturday 23, and Sunday 24 May.
