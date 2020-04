With reference to yesterday's post 'Horsenecks host 'Quarantine Happy Hour' online' , thanks tofor his comment on it, which needs to be given greater prominence: Tim (right) is not exaggerating. When the BIB first touched on the plight of musicians last month, we wrote of one losing a month's income in a day. To take just one example from how things stand now: an award-winning band well known to audiences in Ireland has lost over three months' income out of the year and had two tours cancelled (one to mark a record release, one to mark a band anniversary).

