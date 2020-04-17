Horsenecks host 'Quarantine Happy Hour' online
While festivals, domestic gigs, and international tours are all cancelled or postponed, and there is no end in sight at this stage, we are all relying on the online gigs. People who follow Facebook are overwhelmed with the amount of gigs on offer, and music fans have a unique chance to see many gigs from their favourite artists, probably more then ever before.
Most artists, both in Ireland and around the world, are doing regular online sessions, and I would like to point out one in particular.
Barry and Gabrielle from The Horsenecks [photo] have started a daily session known as the Quarantine Happy Hour. Every day around 6.00 p.m. Portland (Oregon) time,* a different artist playing an hour-long session of string music.
So far we had some superb performances from artists who have been to our shores in the past and some who might be new for the Irish audience. Although these sessions are going live in the middle of the night Irish time,* it is well worth while to go and revisit them the following day.
Enjoy the music, keep safe and keep in touch!
BIB editor's note: PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) is eight hours behind GMT/ UTC, so 6.00 p.m. in Portland, OR, is 2.00 a.m. in Ireland.
