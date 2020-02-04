04 February 2020

JigJam - new awards, new US tour

Tullamore's JigJam (left) thank all the voters in the recent American Listener Supported Radio Celtic Music Awards whose votes gained them no less than three awards - Crossover Album of the Year, Album Cover of the Year, and Composers of the Year (Jamie McKeogh and Daithi Melia) - all in respect of their album Phoenix. The full list of winners also shows the awards gained by We Banjo 3.

Like We Banjo 3 (see the BIB for 1 Feb.), JigJam will be starting a new tour of the USA on 21 February. Theirs will continue into April: one show has already sold out, and ticket alerts are being issued for others.

