JigJam - new awards, new US tour
JigJam (left) thank all the voters in the recent American Listener Supported Radio Celtic Music Awards whose votes gained them no less than three awards - Crossover Album of the Year, Album Cover of the Year, and Composers of the Year (Jamie McKeogh and Daithi Melia) - all in respect of their album Phoenix. The full list of winners also shows the awards gained by We Banjo 3.
Like We Banjo 3 (see the BIB for 1 Feb.), JigJam will be starting a new tour of the USA on 21 February. Theirs will continue into April: one show has already sold out, and ticket alerts are being issued for others.
Labels: Awards, Bands, Celtic music, I-Grass, Tours
