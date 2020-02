Tullamore's JigJam (left) thank all the voters in the recent American Listener Supported Radio Celtic Music Awards whose votes gained them no less than- Crossover Album of the Year, Album Cover of the Year, and Composers of the Year (and) - all in respect of their album. The full list of winners also shows the awards gained by We Banjo 3 Like We Banjo 3 (see the BIB for 1 Feb. ), JigJam will be starting a new tour of the USA on 21 February. Theirs will continue into April: one show has already sold out, and ticket alerts are being issued for others.

