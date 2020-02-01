We Banjo 3 back in Ireland for shows on 25-6 Apr. 2020
We Banjo 3's 'Rise & Shine' next tour in the USA will last from 21 February till 21 March; they will then return to Ireland for two consecutive shows, on Saturday 25 April in the Town Hall Theatre, Westport, Co. Mayo, and on Sunday 26 April in Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2.
The band have been selling out shows, in generally merciful weather by US winter standards - even in more testing conditions in Columbus, Ohio, '1400 brave souls came out in the freezing cold to an historic venue (previously played by U2, the Beatles, Frank Zappa, AC/DC)'.
We Banjo 3 invite fans to suggest cover songs for them to play. NB: as the image above indicates, they're quite positive about not being bluegrass.
Labels: Bands, Celtic music, Irish music, Tours, Venues
