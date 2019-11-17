Film news: You gave me a song and The mountain minor
You gave me a song, the documentary film on the life and achievements of Alice Gerrard, has received at the IndieMemphis Film Festival the Soul of Southern Film Award, together with the Audience Award in the 'Sounds' category. It has also been screened at five other festivals, and this present weekend (16-17 Nov.) is being screened at three more.
*The film drama of Appalachian migration The mountain minor has also been winning awards with showings round the festivals. A DVD or Blu-Ray can be ordered as from 1 Dec. 2019, and a sound-track CD is being planned. More details are in the organising team's e-newsletter.
Labels: Appalachia, DVDs, Film, Old-time, Pioneers
