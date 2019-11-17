17 November 2019

Film news: You gave me a song and The mountain minor

The organising team of You gave me a song, the documentary film on the life and achievements of Alice Gerrard, has received at the IndieMemphis Film Festival the Soul of Southern Film Award, together with the Audience Award in the 'Sounds' category. It has also been screened at five other festivals, and this present weekend (16-17 Nov.) is being screened at three more.

A 2020 schedule is being arranged, which is intended to include a special screening as part of 'She changed the world: NC women breaking barriers', a programme set up by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) to commemorate the centenary of female suffrage in the USA. Meanwhile, donations are still needed to cover costs before a DVD of You gave me a song can be issued.
The film drama of Appalachian migration The mountain minor has also been winning awards with showings round the festivals. A DVD or Blu-Ray can be ordered as from 1 Dec. 2019, and a sound-track CD is being planned. More details are in the organising team's e-newsletter.

