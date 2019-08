The BIB mentioned last week that Dublin's Tradfest 2020 will include Ron Block (USA) and Damien O'Kane at Lost Lane on 24 January in a combined concert of 5-string and tenor banjo, as on their Banjophony album of a year ago. There will be an earlier opportunity to see and hear them, when they make two appearances in this island inTheir dates here are the last in a tour that begins on 24 Sept. with eight shows in Britain (see Ron Block's online tour schedule ). They will be playing on Friday 4 Oct. at the Duncairn , Belfast, from 7.30 p.m.; tickets £15 (over 16s only). The following night (Sat. 5 Oct.) they will be at the Hawk's Well Theatre , Sligo, in a double bill with the Switzerland-based singer, at 8.00 p.m.; tickets €16 (+ €2 fees).

