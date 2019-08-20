Ron Block & Damian O'Kane in Ireland, 4-5 Oct. 2019
last week that Dublin's Tradfest 2020 will include Ron Block (USA) and Damien O'Kane at Lost Lane on 24 January in a combined concert of 5-string and tenor banjo, as on their Banjophony album of a year ago. There will be an earlier opportunity to see and hear them, when they make two appearances in this island in October this year.
Their dates here are the last in a tour that begins on 24 Sept. with eight shows in Britain (see Ron Block's online tour schedule). They will be playing on Friday 4 Oct. at the Duncairn, Belfast, from 7.30 p.m.; tickets £15 (over 16s only). The following night (Sat. 5 Oct.) they will be at the Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo, in a double bill with the Switzerland-based singer Shirley Grimes, at 8.00 p.m.; tickets €16 (+ €2 fees).
