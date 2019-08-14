Della Mae, Ron Block for Tradfest in Dublin, 22-26 Jan. 2020
Tradfest announce the lineup for the 15th event, which will take place in Dublin from Wednesday 22 to Sunday 26 January 2020, with 'new venues, more concerts, incredible headliners, and much, much more'. Tickets are now on sale.
Della Mae (USA), who are scheduled for a concert in Lost Lane, Dublin, at 8.00 p.m. on Sun. 26 Jan. Della Mae (left) comprises Celia Woodsmith (guitar, lead vocals), Kimber Ludiker (fiddle), Jenni Lyn Gardner (mandolin), and Zoe Guigueno (upright bass).
Two nights earlier (Fri. 24 Jan.), Ron Block (USA) and Damien O'Kane will be at the same venue in a combined concert of 5-string and tenor banjo, as on their Banjophony album of a year ago. American and Irish music will also be combined on Friday night at the Button Factory, where Boxing Banjo (Dara and Mick Healy, Joseph McNulty, and Seán O’Meara) will present a 'blend of traditional Irish music and song, old-time and bluegrass music'. More details are on the Tradfest e-newsletter.
