Old Time Central - a pile of good new stuff
Old Time Central are back on schedule with twice-monthly newsletters, and the latest includes links (as below) to the new material added to the site since the last newsletter:
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Can Old-Time Community Save the World?
Hoedowns, Reels, and Frolics: Roots and Branches of Southern Appalachian Dance
Tommy Jarrell (1901-1985) - Fiddler and Banjo Player from Surry County, North Carolina
Hunter Walker - Interview and Tunes
The Completely Lost Mississippi Fiddle Tunes
