Thanks to Chris Jones (right),, andfor news of these changes to the tour schedule for Chris and the Night Drivers, announced on the BIB earlier this week . The changes affect only the last two shows in the tour, for which the details are:Sun. 8th: School Yard Theatre, Charleville, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771Mon. 9th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant (upstairs), Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771The original post and the BIB calendar have been amended to show the new details.

Labels: concerts, Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands