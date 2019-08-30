Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA): tour updates,8-9 Sept.
Chris Jones (right), Nigel Martyn, and John Nyhan for news of these changes to the tour schedule for Chris and the Night Drivers, announced on the BIB earlier this week. The changes affect only the last two shows in the tour, for which the details are:
Sun. 8th: School Yard Theatre, Charleville, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
Mon. 9th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant (upstairs), Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
The original post and the BIB calendar have been amended to show the new details.
