Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA) in Ireland, 30 Aug.-9 Sept. 2019
A month ago the BIB posted the news that the special lineup of Chris Jones & the Night Drivers on their imminent tour in Ireland will be Chris himself (photo) on guitar and lead vocals, Gina (Clowes) Furtado on banjo (playing her final dates with the band), Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, and Marshall Wilborn on bass, playing his first dates as a Night Driver, having played with Chris in other combinations since the 1980s. We're now glad to be able to give the band's full schedule for this tour:
Thurs. 29th Aug.: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Fri. 30th-Sun. 1st Sept.: 28th Bluegrass Festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Tues. 3rd: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Wed. 4th: Real Music Club, Errigle Inn, Belfast
Thurs. 5th: Matt Molloy’s, Westport, Co. Mayo
Fri. 6th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Sat. 7th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
Sun. 8th: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork
Mon. 9th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
