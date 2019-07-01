THE source for news of bluegrass and old-time music events in Ireland - and more
01 July 2019
Watch and enjoy 'Myles Walter Keogh'
The news appeared on the BIB on 22 June that the latest video by the Niall Toner Band, the song 'Myles Walter Keogh' (composed by Niall and Johnny Gleeson), could be seen on YouTube. As the official release date was not till three days later, the video could not at that time be shown on the BIB. We're glad to be able to show it now. Full details of the song and the story behind it are on the BIB for 11 June, and details of the video are on the 22 June post. But now you can see for yourselves.
