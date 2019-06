Thanks to Niall Toner for the news that the video of the Niall Toner Band's new single, 'Myles Walter Keogh' (composed by Niall and) can now be seen on YouTube . Full details of the song and the story behind it are on the BIB for 11 June The video - produced, directed, and filmed in black and white by Fiaz Farrelly - shows a run-through of the song by the Niall Toner Band: Niall (guitar, lead vocals), Johnny Gleeson (dobro, harmony vocals),(upright bass), and(mandolin).NB: when the news of the impending release of the song and video was announced on Bluegrass Today , freelance US roots and bluegrass music writer, commented: 'Niall Toner is one of the best!'

