NTB: 'Myles Walter Keogh' video released
Thanks to Niall Toner for the news that the video of the Niall Toner Band's new single, 'Myles Walter Keogh' (composed by Niall and Johnny Gleeson) can now be seen on YouTube. Full details of the song and the story behind it are on the BIB for 11 June.
The video - produced, directed, and filmed in black and white by Fiaz Farrelly - shows a run-through of the song by the Niall Toner Band: Niall (guitar, lead vocals), Johnny Gleeson (dobro, harmony vocals), Dick Gladney (upright bass), and Gerry Madden (mandolin).
NB: when the news of the impending release of the song and video was announced on Bluegrass Today, Donald Teplyske, freelance US roots and bluegrass music writer, commented: 'Niall Toner is one of the best!'
