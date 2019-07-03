The Mountain Minor: coming in October 2019
Old Time Central for the news that The Mountain Minor, a film in which old-time music takes a central part, is due for release this coming October. The OTC feature includes an advance review by James Peterson and a long interview (illustrated with stills from the film) with its writer and director, Dale Farmer, who based the story on his own family's experience of Appalachian life and migration. The interview and the ample information on the film's website are all well worth reading.
As can be seen from the poster (left; click to enlarge), some distinguished musicians take part, including Dan Gellert, Ma Crow, and Elizabeth LaPrelle (who gave a singing workshop in Dublin last month). A trailer can be seen on the OTC, on YouTube, and on the film's website and Facebook.
Dan Gellert and Ma Crow
