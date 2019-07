The team producing the film The Mountain Minor (see the BIB for 3 July ), in which old-time music takes a central place, now has a new member,, as media outreach coordinator. You can see Abigail (with a very nice T-shirt on) in the project's latest e-newsletter , where it is also mentioned that the film will be screened at this year's Clifftop Festival in West Virginia. A programme of further screenings is being developed.The BIB learned aboutfrom Old Time Central (OTC), and thee-newsletter recommends the comprehensive review article on the film that appeared on OTC. The latest OTC e-newsletter , entitled 'Let's make it work!', includes this appeal from the OTC founders,andYou can make a one-time donation using PayPal, or become a monthly supporter through Patreon

Labels: Appalachia, Fundraising, Media, Old-time