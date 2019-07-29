Old-time news
The Mountain Minor (see the BIB for 3 July), in which old-time music takes a central place, now has a new member, Abigail Karr, as media outreach coordinator. You can see Abigail (with a very nice T-shirt on) in the project's latest e-newsletter, where it is also mentioned that the film will be screened at this year's Clifftop Festival in West Virginia. A programme of further screenings is being developed.
The BIB learned about The Mountain Minor from Old Time Central (OTC), and the Mountain Minor e-newsletter recommends the comprehensive review article on the film that appeared on OTC. The latest OTC e-newsletter, entitled 'Let's make it work!', includes this appeal from the OTC founders, Richard Osban and Ben Smith:
Oldtime Central exists to support local oldtime communities around the world. But we can't do this without your support.
We are 100% community supported. Consider making a donation to Oldtime Central to support our efforts to connect and strengthen oldtime communities around the world.
Monthly or one-time donation options are available. All donations make a big difference.
You can make a one-time donation using PayPal, or become a monthly supporter through Patreon.
Labels: Appalachia, Fundraising, Media, Old-time
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home