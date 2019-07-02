No elegies today, thanks
On 22 May the BIB mentioned the recent book Appalachian reckoning: a region responds to Hillbilly elegy, edited by Anthony Harkins and Meredith McCarroll and intended as a necessary corrective to how Appalachia appears in J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly elegy (2016).
The book, published in March 2019, comprises 'over forty essays and poems that bring the real Appalachia to life'. The Bitter Southerner online magazine has now published Meredith McCarroll's 'Hillbillies need no elegy', Ivy Brashear's 'Keep your elegy: the Appalachia I know is very much alive', and Roger May's 'A love letter to Appalachia', a selection of photos from his own forthcoming book Testify. Appalachian reckoning is available through Amazon.co.uk.
