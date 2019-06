I think you will appreciate all he has done in his life. He started playing early in his life, as his father was a bluegrass musician that led the Little Family band. His father built a smaller-sized banjo, and when he was five years old he played that mini-banjo at NC State University on the same concert with Mother Maybelle Carter . Donnie was a regular at Brother Oswald 's Christmas parties and traded licks with Earl Scruggs on many occasions. Donnie has many students: he teaches banjo, guitar, mandolin, and dobro. Quite the bluegrass contributor.I'm sure you're familiar with Emory Lester 's mandolin playing. Emory also teaches many students, played in Del McCoury 's Dixie Pals back in the day, and plays with Mark Johnson as a duo.

