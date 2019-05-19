Thomas Goldsmith on Earl Scruggs - out this autumn
Thanks to Richard Thompson for the news on Bluegrass Today that in autumn this year the University of Illinois Press will be publishing Thomas Goldsmith's Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown: the making of an American classic in their 'Music in American Life' series, with 184 pages and thirteen monochrome photos. The US prices appear as $99.00 (cloth-bound) and $19.95 (paper), and the release date as October 2019.
The book can be pre-ordered on Amazon.co.uk (where the release date appears as 30 Sept.) with guaranteed prices of £76.40 and £14.99 and free shipping within the UK (but unfortunately, at present, no shipping to Ireland). The contents go much further than FMB itself: read Bluegrass Today for more detail and an audio link to the original 1949 recording. No jacket image is yet available.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home