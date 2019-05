Thanks tofor the news on Bluegrass Today that in autumn this year the University of Illinois Press will be publishing's Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown: the making of an American classic in their 'Music in American Life' series, with 184 pages and thirteen monochrome photos. The US prices appear as $99.00 (cloth-bound) and $19.95 (paper), and the release date as October 2019.The book can be pre-ordered on Amazon.co.uk (where the release date appears as 30 Sept.) with guaranteed prices of £76.40 and £14.99 and free shipping within the UK (but unfortunately, at present,). The contents go much further than FMB itself: read Bluegrass Today for more detail and an audio link to the original 1949 recording. No jacket image is yet available.

Labels: Banjo, Books, History, Media