Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown: more news
Bluegrass Today had reported the forthcoming publication by the University of Illinois Press of Thomas Goldsmith's Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown: the making of an American classic in their 'Music in American Life' series. A jacket image is now available, showing Earl with the RB-11 he bought in 1941 and was playing when he first became a Blue Grass Boy.
Richard now has a further article on Bluegrass Today about the book, with a statement by the author, a schedule of appearances, and a video feature (also on YouTube) with the original 1949 recording of 'Foggy Mountain Breakdown'.
The Press announce the book as having 200 pages and twelve monochrome photos. US prices appear as $99.00 (cloth-bound) and $19.95 (paper), and the release date as October 2019. The book can be pre-ordered on Amazon.co.uk (where the release date appears as 30 Sept.) with prices of £82.00 and £14.99 and free shipping within the UK (and contrary to what was stated in May, it can be shipped to Ireland).
