On 10 May the BIB relayed the news thaton Bluegrass Today had reported the forthcoming publication by the University of Illinois Press of's Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown: the making of an American classic in their 'Music in American Life' series. A jacket image is now available, showing Earl with the RB-11 he bought in 1941 and was playing when he first became a Blue Grass Boy.Richard now has a further article on Bluegrass Today about the book, with a statement by the author, a schedule of appearances, and a video feature (also on YouTube ) with the original 1949 recording of 'Foggy Mountain Breakdown'.The Press announce the book as having 200 pages and twelve monochrome photos. US prices appear as $99.00 (cloth-bound) and $19.95 (paper), and the release date as October 2019. The book can be pre-ordered on Amazon.co.uk (where the release date appears as 30 Sept.) with prices of £82.00 and £14.99 and free shipping within the UK (and contrary to what was stated in May, it).

