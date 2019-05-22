Appalachian reckoning
The Bitter Southerner online magazine published yesterday its 'Summer reading roundup' of eighteen 'essential books from the South, by the South, and about the South'. Chuck Reece, the BS editor, contributes a review of a book intended as a necessary corrective to the picture of Appalachia given in J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly elegy (2016).
The book, Appalachian reckoning: a region responds to Hillbilly elegy, is edited by Anthony Harkins and Meredith McCarroll and comprises 'over forty essays and poems that bring the real Appalachia to life'. Published in March this year, it is available through Amazon.co.uk.
Labels: Appalachia, Books, Media
