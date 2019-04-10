James Henry for Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, Aug. 2019
Following on from Monday's post about Tabitha Agnew (Cup O' Joe, Roots Revival, Midnight Skyracer) and James Henry (Henry Family) at the Acoustic Music Seminar in Savannah, GA, Colin Henry sends further good news:
James is on a bit of a banjo roll at the moment as he just got word yesterday that he has been accepted for Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Camp in August at Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC. This is a marvellous opportunity for him to meet and be taught by some of the best banjo players in the world at the moment, and - coming on top of him currently being in Savannah - will move his playing forward enormously. He is a happy boy!
