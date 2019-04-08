Tabitha Agnew and James Henry at Acoustic Music Seminar, USA
Thanks to Colin Henry for this news:
James [Henry, left] and Tabitha Agnew [right] are at present in Savannah, Georgia, having both gained a place at the Acoustic Music Seminar. The only two banjo players there and both are from Northern Ireland! We are very proud of them both and it shows yet again the healthy state of Irish bluegrass.
The BIB sends warmest congratulations to Tabitha and James. The Acoustic Music Seminar, part of the Savannah Music Festival (6-13 Apr.), is 'a groundbreaking mentorship program for young American string players, involving a week of musical mentoring from some of the best musicians around'. The director, mandolin and guitar maestro Mike Marshall, says: 'This program is about transformation'. Those who have passed through it include Molly Tuttle and the members of Mile Twelve.
An introductory video on the Seminar can be seen on the Festival website and on Vimeo.
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Workshops
