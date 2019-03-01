The Staghorn saga continues
I have still not heard from whoever wrote in search of a Stelling Staghorn banjo (see the BIB of 11 Feb.). Many people seem to be interested in the BIB post of 20 Feb. in which Brendan Emmett offered his 1976 Staghorn for sale. No one, however, has yet asked me for Brendan's e-mail address.
Brendan has Staghorn #198 (dated 1 Oct. 1976), which has two Keith tuners, a Fishman pickup, and a new TKL case, and is offered at €3,500. If you are interested and would prefer to contact him direct, Brendan can be reached here.
