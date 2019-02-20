I have a Stelling Staghorn dated October 1st, 1976 - serial number 198. Bought from Fretted Instruments in Birmingham, Alabama, a long time ago 😁. It has two Keith tuners and a Fishman pickup and sounds wonderful, and a new TKL case - old one fell apart. I am looking for €3,500 which I think is a fair price. If anybody shows interest I will be happy to e-mail them.

Labels: Banjo, For sale / wanted