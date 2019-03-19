Mountain music - with real mountains
FOAOTMAD news blog for drawing attention to the fourth annual Old Time Weekend in the Alps, to be held in Elm, Switzerland, on 20-22 September 2019. Oldtimemusic.ch announce:
Do you love playing old-time music with friends? Do you enjoy playing tunes in the beauty of nature? Are you up for an adventure? Then come to the fourth annual Old-Time Weekend in the Alps, happening this fall in Switzerland!
Join us [...] for a gathering of old-time musicians from around Europe. We have the pleasure of welcoming Jane Rothfield as our tutor this year. You’re sure to make some international friends as you learn new tunes and techniques in the majestic setting of the Swiss Alps. For more information and pictures and to register, check out https.oldtimemusic.ch.
And checking that link led us to the website of Oldtime Central, set up by Ben Smith last year as
a central, online commons that supports local oldtime communities by providing a wide range of content, archives, news, forums, links, and opportunities to connect.
The goodies available include free video fiddle lessons from Craig Judelman (USA), who toured Ireland in 2010 with the Dust Busters and last autumn with his own Interstate Express. Well worth exploring.
Labels: Community, Gatherings, Instruction, Old-time, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home