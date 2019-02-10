We Banjo 3 - a short break from triumph
We Banjo 3, the originators of 'Celtgrass', announce that twelve of the shows in their 'Roots to rise' tour in the USA (see the BIB for 9 Jan.) have been completely sold out. They are returning to Ireland for two weeks' rest before the US tour resumes at the end of February - and three shows in March are already booked out. Much more detail is on their latest e-newsletter.
Photos suggest that Enda Scahill may at times be using a full-scale plectrum banjo - i.e. like a regular banjo but without the fifth string. In any case, We Banjo 3's banjos come from Tom Cussen of Clareen Banjos in Co. Galway (see the band's 'Equipment' web page).
