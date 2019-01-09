We Banjo 3: on and off the road
We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', have an exciting 2019 before them: their 'Roots to rise' tour in the USA begins later this month, with thirty-eight dates in two months throughout the West, Middle West, Upper South, and New York city and state. In the spring and summer they'll be in the USA again, sharing stages with major musical figures.
During the past three months off the road, members of the band have been working with organisations helping people in need in India and the USA; more details can be found on their Facebook.
