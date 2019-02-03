The Lonesome Ace Stringband exceed expectations
L-r: Max Heineman, Chris Coole, John Showman
(photo: Jen Squires)
Thanks to Sharon Loughrin of the Red Room at Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, for this report on the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN), now halfway through their current tour:
We went to see the boys in Strule Theatre, Omagh, last night. They were even better than I expected - fabulous playing, lovely vocals, their own material was as good as the traditional numbers, the stories behind their songs were told well, really entertaining.
I couldn't fault the band in any way. The only disappointment was the poor turnout, for this calibre of musicianship and in an area with such a bluegrass following. Fans of bluegrass and old-time missed what has got to be one of the very best bands I've heard.
And the best night is yet to come! We're looking forward so much to having them play the Red Room on Tuesday night.
BIB editor's note: We hope the Red Room leaves the Aces with recharged energy for the following night at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny city (see the BIB for 30 Jan.).
