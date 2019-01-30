Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN) TONIGHT in Antrim - in Kilkenny on 6 Feb.
L-r: John Showman, Max Heineman, Chris Coole
A week ago the BIB noted that Moving On Music (MOM) had sent a reminder of their coming presentations, which include the show by the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN) at the Duncairn Centre in Belfast on Sunday 3 Feb.
The Lonesome Aces begin their tour in Ireland tonight at the Old Courthouse in Antrim town, and MOM's latest e-newsletter deserves quoting at length:
Masters of their trade, The Lonesome Ace Stringband bring grit, skill and abandon to old-time, Appalachian folk songs and fiddle/ banjo tunes. [...] The music comes from a tradition that has inspired and brought together generations of people. Themes of love, loss, hard work and hardship, faith, and everyday life, speak to everyone. You’ll feel the energy of three musicians playing the bejesus out of those instruments and loving every minute. Their music is a type of polished grit, performed with a refreshing vibrancy that is seldom heard. It is a pleasure to behold. Playing Belfast, Antrim, Derry, Omagh, Portaferry. Full details on the site.
MOM's field of operations is in Northern Ireland, and old-time enthusiasts in the rest of Ireland should note that the band's final show in this tour will be in Leinster - at the Watergate Theatre, Parliament St., Kilkenny city, on Wednesday next week (6 Feb.) at 8.00 p.m. Tickets (€12/ €10) can be booked online here.
Labels: Agencies, concerts, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home