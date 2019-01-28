We Banjo 3 US tour well under way
We Banjo 3, are well into their 'Roots to rise' tour in the USA (see the BIB for 9 Jan.) and report that despite adverse weather,
we’ve had an amazing week in Ohio, selling over 3000 tickets in 5 nights. We’re sold out tonight in Rochester NY and we’re sold out the next two nights in Colorado and New Mexico.
More news is on their Facebook. The 'Roots to rise' tour 2019 is partnered with Mental Health America (MHA logo above); a donation from each t-shirt sold during the tour will be donated to MHA.
