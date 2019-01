The Kings of Celtgrass, We Banjo 3 , are well into their 'Roots to rise' tour in the USA (see the BIB for 9 Jan. ) and report that despite adverse weather,More news is on their Facebook . The 'Roots to rise' tour 2019 is partnered with Mental Health America (MHA logo above); a donation from each t-shirt sold during the tour will be donated to MHA.

