Blue Summit: (l-r) Sullivan Tuttle, A.J. Lee, Jesse Fichman, Chad Bowen

The BIB published on 14 Jan. details of the lineup for this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (7-9 June). The ten international acts taking part - six of them from North America - include Blue Summit (USA); and we've just learned, thanks to Bluegrass Today , that at the Northern California Bluegrass Society's annual awards last Saturday, Blue Summit was Best Bluegrass Band;was Best Female Vocalist and Best Mandolin Player; andwas Best Male Vocalist and Best Guitar Player.Sullivan's elder sister is the celebrated Molly Tuttle , and both of them, together with A.J., were in the family band The Tuttles with A.J. Lee

Labels: Awards, Festivals, Visiting bands