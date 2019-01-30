Award-winning band for Westport 2019
Blue Summit: (l-r) Sullivan Tuttle, A.J. Lee, Jesse Fichman, Chad Bowen
The BIB published on 14 Jan. details of the lineup for this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (7-9 June). The ten international acts taking part - six of them from North America - include Blue Summit (USA); and we've just learned, thanks to Bluegrass Today, that at the Northern California Bluegrass Society's annual awards last Saturday, Blue Summit was Best Bluegrass Band; A.J. Lee was Best Female Vocalist and Best Mandolin Player; and Sullivan Tuttle was Best Male Vocalist and Best Guitar Player.
Sullivan's elder sister is the celebrated Molly Tuttle, and both of them, together with A.J., were in the family band The Tuttles with A.J. Lee.
Labels: Awards, Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home