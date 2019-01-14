Thanks to Uri Kohen, leader of the festival organising team in Westport, for this release:
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival
will return for the thirteenth time on 7-9 June to Westport, Co. Mayo. The organising team has created a unique lineup with no less than ten
international acts, of which some of them have never played Ireland before and some never played a bluegrass festival in Ireland before. Full programme and tickets will be available from the festival's website
from 1 February.
The local aspect of the program will see the return of the iconic Old Time Session of Tim Rogers
[above left
] and the rare and much loved performance by the Rocky Top String Band
[above right
].
The Golden Trio [above left
] of Bill Forster
, Ger O'Donnell
, & Leo Hayes
, as well as unique kids' programme by Kids Classic [above right
] will represent the national side. Niall Hanna
[left
] from Northern Ireland will headline the Sunday concert, and the international section of the program will see acts from USA, Canada, UK, France, and Holland.
These acts will include The Big Chimney Barn Dance
(USA), The Local Honeys
(USA), Blue Summit
(USA), Haakon Oyen
& Clara Delfina
(USA), Switchgrass Delta
(USA), Jessica Pearson & the East Wind
(CAN), Bluegrass 43
(F), Red Herring
(NL), The Lowly Strung
(GB), Molly & the Blackbriar Band
(GB), and more to be announced.
As always, there will be many open sessions for everybody to enjoy and take part. See you in Westport!
