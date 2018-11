I guess it was all born out of a deep-rooted passion for the music – suffice it to say, Dad always had country and bluegrass on in the house when growing up (and still does), and when you throw enough mud some of it is bound to stick!Dad and I have spent the last three summers travelling Stateside for bluegrass gigs and festivals. A combination of the welcoming and inclusive nature of the bluegrass family and artists expressing a lifelong desire to play over here is what has us were we are – 'we’d love to, we just don’t know who to contact or how to go about it' or 'we’d love to, but we’ve never been approached by anyone about it' sums up what we’re hearing over and over from willing-to-travel artists.It’s early days, of course. We’re busy networking (especially with venues who, understandably, are wary of the unknown quantity that is Mygrassisblue.com ) and finding our way, but we’re excited… and have some equally exciting prospects lined up. At the very least we’ll have fun trying to make this a success, trying to get some of the best in the world at what they do in front of what we know is an appreciative Irish audience.

