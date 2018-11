Thanks to(son of the greatof East Coast Radio and Midlands Radio 3) for this announcement of a new enterprise, Mygrassisblue.com , dedicated to bringing bluegrass to Ireland:The first step by Mygrassisblue.com in making the project a reality is a tour in Ireland by the highly successful Australian bluegrass and country singer Kristy Cox . Australia's bluegrass performers, like its luthiers, have reached a very high standard, and Kristy Cox is frequently featured on Bluegrass Today ; so the tour, scheduled for 11-19 May 2019, is really something to look forward to. More details will be coming in the near future.How serious Mygrassisblue.com are about 'bringing bluegrass back to its roots' is shown on their website: in the following quote from the notes to the 2003 albumgives the origins of his instrumental 'The road to Spencer':The BIB wishes Mygrassisblue.com success!

Labels: Agencies, Tours, Visiting bands, Visiting players