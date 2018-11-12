FOAOTMAD's new website
FOAOTMAD website is now operational. Among other features, one page is devoted to the 25th Gainsborough Festival, to be held on 15-18 Feb. 2019, with the Reed Island Rounders as headliners. (The 2nd Annual Irish Old-Time Appalachian Music Gathering at Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, will be on the following weekend.)
FOAOTMAD is also on Facebook, and you can sign up for the organisation's Event and Blog e-mail at this link to stay updated with old-time events in Britain.
The latest post on FOAOTMAD's Facebook looks forward to next year's tour in these islands by Richie Stearns & Rosie Newton (see the BIB for 3 Nov.), and includes a video (also on YouTube) of them playing 'Glory in the meeting house'. The BIB is glad to learn that at least one date in Ireland for this tour has already been arranged. Full details will be published when the tour schedule is complete.
