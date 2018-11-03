Richie & Rosie (USA) available for bookings, late Apr.-early May 2019
15 Oct. carried news from the UK's Brookfield Knights (BK) agency about US artists on their roster who will be touring these islands in summer and autumn next year.
Now Loudon Temple of BK announces that earlier this week the agency were offered the chance to put together a UK tour for Richie and Rosie (Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton, photo above), who are booked for a festival in London in the second half of April 2019. Richie and Rosie, in Loudon's words, are
... recognised around the world as one of the best old-time Appalachian duos on the planet... They're the best there is!... This is a rare opportunity to grab something of exceptional quality... their pedigree is unsurpassed.
The original suggestion to GB promoters was for gigs in the period 21-9 April 2019; the response was so encouraging that the duo are now prepared to extend the potential tour period to 5 May to accommodate gigs in Ireland. Loudon says:
It's over to you to let us know if this might be possible or not... Please let us know if you have some space on your music programme [...] and let’s see if we can pull this off.
Here are YouTube links to them playing 'Waterbound', 'Polecat blues' and 'Willow garden', and 'Veins of coal'. Contact Loudon by e-mail.
