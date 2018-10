Many of us, in the 1970s or since, will have seen and/or bought at least one volume in the Foxfire series - most likely the one with a chapter on making a mountain banjo. The books were an invaluable guide to life in Appalachia as it had been (and in some cases was still) lived.A new book,, byand, is available from the Bitter Southerner website, where you can also find a review bythat looks at Appalachia's present, the images of its past that have been formed, and what holding on to those images may mean.Old-time and bluegrass are not identical with Appalachia, but some of this review will resonate with anyone concerned with issues of tradition and change in these musics.

Labels: Books, History, Media