'Rain' from Australia
last September as an example of the 'browngrass' music being made by his family, and sent us this spring a link to an article by his father Joe on the life of Turlough O'Carolan (see the BIB for St Patrick's day). Donal has just announced the release of another single by his family band, 'Rain', which can be heard on SoundCloud and appears as Song of the Month for October 2018 on the 'Voices' blog of the Bruderhof religious community. On the post for 10 October you can also find a SoundCloud link and the full lyrics, together with an article by Joe McKernan on the context and meaning of the song.
Labels: Christian music, Recordings, Songwriting
