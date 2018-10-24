24 October 2018

Interstate Express trio in Ireland, 24-9 Oct. 2018: in Galway TONIGHT

Thanks to Andrew Ludick for further news of Craig Judelman's Interstate Express, who (as announced last week) will be playing at the Athy Community Arts Centre, Woodstock St., Athy, Co. Kildare, on Thursday 25 October at 8.00 p.m. and subsequently at the 10th Balla Bluegrass Festival in Balla, Co. Mayo.

The first good news is that banjo-player Joe Buirski will be with them, completing the trio that made their six-track album Run Mountain (which can be heard on BandCamp), and as on the tour of Britain and the Continent which they've just completed. The second good news is that they're playing two additional dates, the first of which is TONIGHT:

Wed. 24th: Galway Folk Club, De Burgo's, Augustine St., Galway city, 9.00 p.m., €5
Thurs. 25th: Athy Community Arts Centre, Woodstock St., Athy, Co. Kildare, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 26th-Sat. 27th: 10th Balla Bluegrass Festival, Balla, Co. Mayo
Mon. 29th: The Sky & the Ground, 112 S. Main St., Whitewell, Wexford town

