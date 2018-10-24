Interstate Express trio in Ireland, 24-9 Oct. 2018: in Galway TONIGHT
Craig Judelman's Interstate Express, who (as announced last week) will be playing at the Athy Community Arts Centre, Woodstock St., Athy, Co. Kildare, on Thursday 25 October at 8.00 p.m. and subsequently at the 10th Balla Bluegrass Festival in Balla, Co. Mayo.
BandCamp), and as on the tour of Britain and the Continent which they've just completed. The second good news is that they're playing two additional dates, the first of which is TONIGHT:
Wed. 24th: Galway Folk Club, De Burgo's, Augustine St., Galway city, 9.00 p.m., €5
Thurs. 25th: Athy Community Arts Centre, Woodstock St., Athy, Co. Kildare, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 26th-Sat. 27th: 10th Balla Bluegrass Festival, Balla, Co. Mayo
Mon. 29th: The Sky & the Ground, 112 S. Main St., Whitewell, Wexford town
