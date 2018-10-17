Judelman's Interstate Express (USA) at Athy, 25 Oct. 2018
Craig Judelman's Interstate Express (USA) will be playing at the Athy Community Arts Centre, Woodstock St., Athy, Co. Kildare, on Thursday 25 October at 8.00 p.m. Craig will be playing a mix of old-time and bluegrass fiddle music accompanied by Jack Latimer (AUS) on guitar. The duo will be taking part during the following weekend (26-9 Oct.) in the 10th Balla Bluegrass Festival at Balla, Co. Mayo.
Judelman's Interstate Express: Craig Judelman (fiddle, mandolin, vocals), Jack Latimer (guitar, harmonica, vocals), and Joe Buirski (banjo, vocals). The album can be heard on BandCamp. The trio have been touring in Britain and the Continent.
*Much more of Craig's music can be heard and seen on YouTube. The BIB draws attention to 'Jim along Josie', with Craig's fiddle accompanying Jerron 'Blind Boy' Paxton's singing and old-time two-finger banjo-picking style, both of which sound as if drawn from the same well that Uncle Dave Macon used.
Michael D. Doubler's book Dixie Dewdrop: the Uncle Dave Macon story was published by the University of Illinois Press in September (see the BIB for 22 May). The author, who is Uncle Dave's great-grandson, will be giving a presentation and signing copies of the book at the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol, TN/VA, on Sunday 4 Nov. More details are here. This event is part of the final day of the 2018 Banjo Gathering.
Labels: Banjo, Books, concerts, Festivals, Old-time, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home