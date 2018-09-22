Bravo Midnight Run!
Midnight Run from east Tennessee have just finished the third show in their current tour, which continues till Thursday next week (after which they travel to Scotland to top the bill at the 10th Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival).
Tonight's show was at the Coastguard Cultural Centre, Love Lane, Tramore, Co. Waterford; and one satisfied audience member, Cathy Desmond, writes:
Bravo Midnight Run Thank you John Nyhan for introducing Midnight Run to Irish audiences. Great gig in Tramore tonight Good luck for the rest of the run.
Cathy's comment, together with the schedule for the whole tour, can be read here.
Labels: Festivals, Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home